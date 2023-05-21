Seventeen students from The Valley will attend the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont (GIV) residential institutes this summer. Of those students, 13 attend Harwood, while one is homeschooled, two attend Rice Memorial High School, and one attends Milton High School.

GIV conducts immersive learning experiences on college campuses throughout Vermont. Vermont high school students apply to attend a one-to-two-week institute on the topic of their choice, which includes arts, engineering, entrepreneurship, environmental science and technology, global issues and youth action, health and medicine, mathematical sciences and technology and design. Students immerse themselves in their topic alongside fellow Vermont high school students, instructed by college professors and experts in their fields. Some colleges offer scholarships to GIV alumni, including Bennington College, Savannah College of Art and Design and others. The institutes also give high school students the experience of living and learning on a college campus.

Local students accepted to GIV this summer are: Ashton Babiarz, Moretown, arts; Scout Bednash, Warren, technology and design; Reese Billings, Waitsfield, global issues and youth action; Cailin Brooks, Duxbury, environmental science; Ellie Buckingham, Waterbury, environmental science; Kayla Darrow, Fayston, arts; Victor Fowler, Warren, arts; Anthony Fowler, Warren, health and medicine; Adleigh Franke, Duxbury, mathematical sciences; Grady Hagenbuch, Waterbury Center, technology and design; Jordan Hunter, Waterbury, arts; Callum MacCurtain, Duxbury, mathematical sciences; Ronan Moran, Waterbury, technology and design; Tina Pan, Waterbury, mathematical sciences; Savannah Pursel, Moretown, engineering; Ella Scharf, Waterbury, global Issues and youth action; and Lily Swan, Waterbury Center, engineering.

Learn more at www.giv.org.