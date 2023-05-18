The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship was awarded to Eamon Langlais, a sophomore at Harwood Union. The late Liam Hale loved Sugarbush. He enjoyed skiing, biking, and playing golf. Hale’s exposure to so many outdoor sports at Sugarbush made him a confident, adventurous, and outgoing young man.

Advertisement

During the last year of his life, golf became another passion in addition to skiing and biking. His work experience at the mountain taught him responsibility and was a source of pride. The Hale family established this adventure scholarship in collaboration with Sugarbush Resort in memory of their son.

The Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship provides a Harwood High School student with the opportunity to learn the skills, virtues, and passion Hale gained during the many days he spent at Sugarbush. This scholarship is awarded annually to a student completing grade 10. This year the applicants shared what a healthy lifestyle means to them and how they would use the Sugarbush Four Season’s Pass.

Scholarship organizers report that the applications were compelling and that Langlais was honored and grateful to be awarded this scholarship.

Those wishing to contribute to this scholarship in memory of Liam can send donations to the Liam Kenneth Hale Adventure Scholarship at HUUSD, 340 Mad River Park, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673.