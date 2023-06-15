The weekend of June 3, Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS), Fayston, wrapped up a successful school year of academic and athletic excellence. The end of the year finished with final exams, both girls’ and boys’ lacrosse playoffs, an all-school prom at American Flatbread, and a celebratory senior dinner on campus. As usual for a typical year, the week culminated with a commencement ceremony for the Class of 2023 on Saturday, June 3.

In keeping with GMVS tradition, the graduation ceremony focused on the graduates, each of whom shared thoughts and memories about their time at GMVS. The graduates’ short speeches included emotional tributes to their teachers, coaches, and fellow classmates.

The graduation ceremony also featured the awarding of the Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship and the recognition of the school’s valedictorian. The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honor Scholarship is awarded annually and goes to a Vermont resident who has participated in community service as well as other extracurricular activities and has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement.

This year, the award went to Nate Brophy, Waitsfield. The school also recognized a valedictorian for the highest GPA in the graduating class. Sawyer Reed of Hingham, MA, earned the school’s highest academic honor.

The 29 seniors entered the commencement ceremony on a hay trailer pulled by a large tractor. Most of the graduates will continue on to various colleges and universities throughout the United States. A handful will remain at GMVS to participate in post-graduate studies and continue to pursue their ski racing goals.

Congratulations to the GMVS Class of 2023:

Benjamin David Albrecht, Whitman College;

Duncan Campbell Armstrong,postgraduate, Dartmouth College;

Marcel Bartumeu Raménto, Babson;

Amélie Bourgeois, University of Montreal;

Nathaniel Hagen Brophy, Tufts University;

Lucas Ashwin Brumm, postgraduate, Harvard College;

Ava Anne Butler, Babson College;

Alvar Calvo Santos, postgraduate;

Evan Thomas Cook, Williams College;

Cody Samuel Curran, St. Lawrence University;

Maxime Filion, postgraduate;

Emma Chelsea Gatcliffe, St. Lawrence University;

Kate Goodrich, Colgate University;

Joseph E Graziadei, postgraduate;

Vitus Hanghoej, postgraduate;

Tess Scout Hanley, Syracuse University;

Hazel Irene Harris, Montana State University;

Jack Thomas Hunter, postgraduate;

Evelyn Amelia Jessen, Connecticut College;

Ada Marie Jones, Saint Michael’s College;

Nathan Larivée, University of Montreal;

Chiara Alexandra Nadel, Hamilton College;

Milan Joseph Novak, postgraduate, Middlebury College;

William R. Patton, Worcester Polytechnic Institute;

Emile Bruno Prouvost, postgraduate;

Sawyer Whitman Reed, U.S. Ski Team, Middlebury College;

Lola Ribé Mozún, Saint Michael’s College;

Daniel Pesach Steber, Colby College;

Sequoyah Walther-Gingold, Columbia University.