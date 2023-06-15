The Dascomb P. Rowe Scholarship is given each year by the Waterbury High School Alumni Association. This scholarship is a living memorial to a man who richly deserves recognition. As a principal, teacher, coach, and counselor at Waterbury High School for 40 years, Dascomb Rowe strongly encouraged students to reach their full potential both academically and in the community.

This year’s recipients are: Piper Boudreau, Avery Bouchard, and Ross Wade.

The Merry Rowe Hermans Scholarship is also given each year by the Waterbury High School Alumni Association in memory of Dascomb Rowe’s daughter. Her many accomplishments, including being a member of the 1954 state basketball championship team and valedictorian of Waterbury High School, are a legacy meant to inspire today’s youth.

This year’s awards goes to: Arianna Clark and Jeswin Antony.

The Governor Phil Hoff Vermont Honors Scholarship was created by the Vermont State Legislature and Vermont Student Assistance Corporation. One student is nominated from their school in recognition of their scholastic excellence.

This year’s award goes to: Ciera Fiaschetti.

The Vermont Scholar Award, awarded by the University of Vermont, recognizes a top-ranked senior with a $10,000 per year scholarship.

This year’s Vermont Scholar Award recognizes: Arianna Clark.

The Green and Gold Scholarship, also awarded by the University of Vermont, recognizes a high-achieving senior with a full four-year tuition scholarship.

This year’s Green and Gold Scholarship is presented to: Maisie Franke.

The Lise Bornstein-Malter Community Service Award is presented to a Harwood graduating senior who demonstrates high commitment to service in the greater Waterbury area.

This year two recipients have received this award: Arianna Clark and Michelena Merriman.

The Rebecca Peatman Scholarship, presented by the Warren United Community Church, is awarded to a student whose involvement in service has resulted in positive outcomes for their community.

This year’s Rebecca Peatman Scholarship goes to: Amy Cook.

Each year the Waterbury Rotary Club awards three MacBook Air Awards to graduating seniors instead of a financial scholarship. Selected recipients must be enrolled in a college, university, or technical school for the 2023-24 academic year.

This year, the MacBooks have been awarded to: Arianna Clark, Michelina Merriman, and Abby Young.

The Mountain Gardener’s Scholarship, presented on behalf of The Valley garden club, is given to a senior pursuing environmental-related studies after high school.

This year’s Mountain Gardener’s Scholarship is presented to: Amy Cook.

Each year the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association awards a scholarship to an athlete who has been nominated by their high school basketball coach.

Harwood is happy to present the VBCA Scholarship to: Abby Young.

The STEM Scholarship from the New England Federal Credit Union is awarded to a student pursuing a field related to Mathematics or the Sciences.

This year’s STEM award is presented to: Jeswin Antony.

The Harry N. Cutting Award is provided by the Waterbury American Legion Post #59. This award recognizes one Harwood senior for their outstanding citizenship and academic achievement.

The award this year goes to: Sophia Henzel.

The Winooski Masonic Lodge #49 Scholarship awards their scholarship to residents of Waterbury or Duxbury who show a desire to further their education in the service of their community.

This year’s recipients are: Owen Duffy and Jeswin Antony.

The Evalena Breen Service Award is given on behalf of the St. Andrew’s Parish Altar Society of Waterbury to a student who has exhibited outstanding service to the community.

This year the award is given to: Sarah Bevacqui.

The Mad River Valley Rotary awards scholarships to seniors who reside in Moretown, Fayston, Waitsfield, Warren or Granville and maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher. One student receives an award for each year of their college attendance -- up to four years. Two students are chosen to receive a generous one-time award.

This year’s four-year scholarship winner is: Ciera Fiaschetti.

Our two one-time award winners are: Kathryn Cox and Iyah Lavit.

The Mad River Masonic Lodge #77 selects one deserving senior whose academic performance matches the ideals of Freemasonry to receive their annual scholarship.

This year the Free Masons scholarship is presented to: Jillian Rundle.

The Valley Players Performing Arts Scholarship is awarded to a Harwood senior who is intending to pursue secondary education in performing theater, music, dance, as well as stage management, directing, and costume or set design.

This year’s award is presented to: Abby Holter.

The Harwood Boosters Club Scholarships are presented to students who demonstrate a desire to further their education and support their community as they move beyond high school.

The recipients of this year’s scholarships are: Piper Boudreau and Arianna Clark.

The Griffin & Rutledge Construction Memorial Scholarship is awarded to a deserving senior at Harwood Union High School.

This year’s scholarship goes to: Arianna Clark.

The Alchemist Opportunity Fund Scholarships and the Ready AF Awards are designed for the students who aren’t sure what their field of study will be -- who might be late bloomers -- or who are quiet leaders and lifelong learners, interested in furthering their education.

The winners of this year’s scholarships are: Avery Bouchard, Owen Bouchard, Chloe Joslin, and Zackary Sherman.

The National School Choral Award is the highest honor for high school choral performers and recognizes outstanding accomplishments in singing while demonstrating advanced musicianship and dedication to the school music program.

This year, the winner of the National School Choral Award is: Abby Holter.

The John Philip Sousa Music Award honors the top graduating student in the high school band and recognizes superior musicianship, outstanding dedication, and achievement in music.

The John Philip Sousa Music Award goes to: Molly Caffry.

The Louis Armstrong Jazz Award honors the top graduating student in the Jazz Band and Assembly band program and recognizes excellent musicianship, dedication to the program and high artistic achievement.

This year’s Louis Armstrong Jazz Award is presented to: Jonah Halter.

The Harwood Scholar Athlete Award for outstanding scholastic and athletic achievement is presented to the seniors who have attained an accumulative average of 3.0 over their four years at Harwood. These students have letters in two varsity sports and have a minimum of four varsity letters overall.

This year’s awards go to: Ciera Fiaschetti and Lewis Clapp.

The Robert F. Fielder Athletic Memorial Award is given in memory of Robert F. Fielder, chosen by the coaching staff and awarded to the seniors who in addition to being an outstanding athlete, have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout their years of athletic competition at Harwood. To be eligible, a student must complete at least two years in the Harwood Athletic Program.

This year’s recipients are: Cierra McKay and Cole Hill.

The Harwood Athletic Award for Outstanding Sportsmanship is awarded to the seniors who in the estimation of the coaches have exemplified the highest ideals of sportsmanship in varsity competition.

The recipients of this award are: Abigail Young and Adam Porterfield.

The Vermont Principals’ Association and the National Federation of High Schools’ Award of Excellence is presented to two students who treat teammates and opponents with respect; who respect the judgment of officials and coaches; and who live up to the high standard of sportsmanship established by their school.

The recipients of this year’s VPA Award of Excellence are: Maisie Franke and Jordan Shullenberger.

The Harwood Union Coaches Unsung Hero Award is given to senior students who, in the opinion of the coaches, have made an outstanding contribution to the Harwood Athletic program.

This year’s Coaches Unsung Heroes are: Mia LaPointe and Adin Combs.

The Concept 2 Scholarship is given to two students who have shown academic excellence and participated in sports during their school career.

The Concept 2 Scholarships go to: Charlie Flint and Iyah Lavit.

The Sue Duprat Spirit of Harwood Award is named for Sue Duprat who worked as Harwood’s athletic director for 14 years. When the current athletic director left mid-year, Sue stepped in to help, and this award was created to honor that spirit for the Harwood community. The senior selected to receive this award is recognized for bringing unflagging support, unbridled joy, and contagious School Spirit, to all of our Highlander teams and athletes.

The inaugural Spirit of Harwood Award is presented to: Owen Duffy.

The Allen Tinker Memorial Scholarship is given to honor bus driver Allen Tinker and is awarded to a senior who has demonstrated a love of science, has a special interest in the outdoors, and who plans on attending college.

This year’s scholarship winner is: Charlie Flint.

The Ames Scholarship honors Waterbury resident Florilla Ames. Florilla died in 2021 at 110 and was Vermont’s oldest resident. She was a lifelong learner and activist. The Ames scholarship is given to a student who has shown a commitment to civic engagement and education.

The winner of the Ames Scholarship is: Arianna Clark.

Eunice B. Farr was born in Warren, Vermont. Widowed in 1940, she used her talents to raise her family and run a telephone company. She was one of the first women to run a utility in the United States. It is with pride and best wishes for the future that Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom presents this award in memory of Eunice B. Farr.

This year the award is given to: Iyah Lavit.

The Harwood Award is presented to a graduating senior who through outstanding dedication, courage and purpose best reflects the Harwood philosophy in the classroom, on campus, in extracurricular activities and in the community.

The Harwood Award is presented this year to: Maisie Franke.

The Harwood Faculty Award recognizes one senior for their academic and extracurricular achievements as well as their loyalty to the values of the Harwood community.

This year’s winner of the Harwood Faculty Award is: Adam Porterfield.

The Parker Creativity Award is given in memory of Marianne Parker, a former staff member at HUHS, to a senior who has exhibited exceptional creativity, talent and effort in the areas of art and science.

This year’s award is presented to: Gabe Frankel.

Richard Charles Wein was a longtime resident of Warren, Vermont, avid landscaper painter, and sculptor who was inspired by his friends and surroundings. The award given in his honor recognizes a Harwood senior whose artistic talent is truly inspired.

The winner of this year’s Richard Wein Art Award is: David Boucher.

The UVM Prize Examination in Mathematics is a competition that has been held by the University of Vermont for Vermont high school students for the past 59 years. The two-hour exam is extremely challenging and not intended to be finished in the time provided. It often has problems from concepts we don’t traditionally have time to cover in high school math classes. Students must challenge themselves to apply what they know and extend beyond what they have learned.

This year, we are proud to honor Adam Porterfield who earned a certificate of merit for scoring in the top 10% of students in the state and Astrid Kahn who placed in seventh place in the state.

Excellence in Mathematics. To be an excellent mathematician requires several qualities. Students must have the ability to make connections, reason logically and use the tools in their arsenal to solve problems. They also have a drive for understanding why things work and for stretching their mathematical thinking. With this award, we want to honor students who not only have achieved high course scores in math class, but who also have a drive to succeed, a curiosity about mathematics, and a willingness to share their knowledge with others. The Harwood Math Department is proud to honor Adam Porterfield, Leonardo Carra, and Miranda Rayfield for exhibiting the qualities of a true mathematician. Congratulations!

EXCELLENCE IN PHYSICAL EDUCATION AWARD. Throughout their high school career and even more so this semester, Parker Davey and Dylan Sylveria, have shown that they are responsible young men who appreciate and value physical activity in their life. They are respectful, do what is asked of them, collaborate well with others, have a hard work ethic, are trustworthy, and are very imaginative in terms of creating their own challenges in PE as these two would often create their own games to play or vary the activity for an added challenge. Both have come to Katie's class every day this semester without needing the class to graduate -- Dylan was actually not even on the class list this semester but came anyway during his uptime for the entire block all semester. This is dedication and truly something we thought others should know and wanted to recognize them for all of this, this evening. Thanks to both of you for your sportsmanship and positive attitudes and for giving the PE department your very best. We hope you continue to include physical activity in your life.