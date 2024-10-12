Several new play structures arrived at Warren Elementary School on Friday, October 4, after two years of planning. Warren Elementary School principal Sam Krotinger explained that for the past two years, a team comprised of Warren School PTO members (Shawn Kimon, Jess Washington and Rachel Grigorian), Whitney Doenges (grades 1/2 teacher) and himself, have been meeting and planning a comprehensive rebuild of the school's aging and worn-out play space.

"Rachel Grigorian, a professional landscape designer, created a dynamic master plan for this play space that incorporates the school's historical natural aesthetic traditions, with universal accessibility for students and visitors with disabilities. The community of the town of Warren will be one of only several ADA compliant play spaces in the state of Vermont,” Krotinger reported.

"This July, the team was awarded an ARPA fund grant of $200K from the town of Warren, and concurrently, the Warren PTO fund raised and commissioned a dual playhouse structure project with Yestermorrow Design/Build School. These structures were collaboratively designed and constructed with the oversight of Yestermorrow's Nick Pattis. This past Friday, October 4, both of the completed structures were transported and installed in the Brooks Field community play space area,” he added.