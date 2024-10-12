The Waitsfield Elementary School Ski & Skate Sale is back at the school in Waitsfield. This annual community event returns to its original location, Waitsfield Elementary School, on Saturday, November 9, for the 45th year. It offers an opportunity for winter sports enthusiasts to find deals on new and used ski and skate equipment, clothing, and accessories.

Shoppers will find a wide variety of new and used gear from trusted regional and local vendors, including Vermont North Ski Shop, Mountainside Ski Service, Plymouth Ski & Sport, and Pinnacle Ski & Sports. Deals can be found on alpine, snowboard, Nordic, skates, and backcountry gear, as well as other winter hard and soft goods.

“The Waitsfield Ski and Skate Sale is in its 45th year and we are so excited to be back at Waitsfield Elementary School! The sale is more than a fundraiser for our school -- it is a wonderful community-building event that brings together not only WES families but people who love The Valley,” said Allison Werntgen, PTA president.

Werntgen explained, “Winter lovers, big and small, are able to find amazing deals on gear and clothing all while helping to fund vital programs at our school. Our Ski and Ride program, ECO, and, a school favorite, Inspiration Hour, are just a few examples of what is funded through this sale, in addition to teacher and staff support.”

Anyone is welcome to sell new and used soft and hard goods in good condition (skis, boards, boots, skates, jackets, base layers, outerwear, etc.). Consignors are required to preregister items online; no unregistered or untagged merchandise will be accepted onsite.

For more information and updates about the event, including volunteer opportunities and early shop tickets, visit https://www.waitsfieldpta.org/ski-and-skate-sale.html, follow on Instagram @waitsfieldskiskate, or call 802-496-3643.

Waitsfield Ski & Skate Sale Hours:

Friday, November 8

Consignment drop-off (4 to 7 p.m.). Register consignment items online by Monday, November 4. Consignment drop-off location: Waitsfield Elementary School.

Saturday, November 9: Volunteer shop (7 to 8 a.m.)

Early Shop (8 to 9 a.m.) Buy tickets in advance on website.

Official Sale Hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Unsold consignment pickup (3:45 to 4:15 p.m.)