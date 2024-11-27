By Claire Pomer, Harwood Union correspondent

On Friday, November 15, a group of Harwood students participated in Vermont State University’s Try a Major Day. The event, hosted by the school’s office of admissions and held on the Johnson campus, gives high school students an opportunity to sample an academic program. Eight programs were offered: Fine Arts, Business, Holistic Health, Political Science, Psychological Science, Health Science, Sociology and Anthropology, and Education. Students ate lunch in a campus dining hall and were offered an official tour at the end of the experience.

Upon arrival, everyone participated in a welcome assembly, then were sorted into their academic programs. “For Fine Arts, we used a darkroom to develop photos. I liked it, and we had a lot of time to do it,” said Student A. Business students create a presentation on how to start a business, Holistic Health Students discussed the healing power of meditation, Political Science students discussed the power of politics, Psychological Science students discussed “Unconscious Factors in the Experience of Emotion,” Health Science students discussed “Health Science from a Socio-Ecological Standpoint,” Sociology & Anthropology students discussed the basics of sociology and anthropology, and Education students talked about how to create a hands-on and minds-on lesson.

The students ate lunch in a dining hall, which “felt really official,” according to Student B. “I liked walking on campus and eating in the dining hall. It made everything feel real, like I was actually in college.”

VTSU is offering another Try a Major Day on Friday, December 6, on their Lyndon campus. Registration is open now on their website.