Crossett Brook Middle School recently held its All-School Student-Led Assembly marking the end of the first trimester and celebrating student achievements that highlight the school’s core values to be caring, curious, and connected.

Students were recognized for going above and beyond in embodying these principles, explained co-principal Jen Durren in sharing the award recipients.

The Caring Award recognizes students who consistently demonstrate kindness, support their peers, and foster a welcoming and positive environment at school. Teachers noted their willingness to help others and their genuine care for the well-being of those around them.

The recipients were: Rosa Derman, Riley Isham, Finley McCain, Ada Pippenger, Charlotte Burt, Leo DeSanto and Mila Touchette.

The Curious Award went to students who bring an enthusiasm for learning to the classroom, ask thought-provoking questions, engage deeply with their studies, and inspire others through their love of discovery.

This trimester’s recipients were: Eva Marotto, Duke Prior, Theo Bennette, Bentley Washington, Wyatt Wolf DeJong, Alexis Anderson and Beckett McElroy.

The Connected Award highlights students who build positive relationships and actively contribute to the school community. These students are empathetic classmates, bridge-builders among peers, and leaders in making Crossett Brook a place where everyone feels included. These awardees were Quinton Bisson, John Patrick Williams, Aubrey Gile, Siobhan Murman, Cecily Gilman, Finley Kawatsuji and Gia Gendimenico.

“This assembly was a testament to the vibrant community at Crossett Brook Middle School, where students are celebrated not only for their academic achievements, but also for the values that make the school a special place to learn and grow,” Durren said, adding congratulations to the honorees for their “dedication to embodying caring, curiosity, and connection.”