This past weekend marked the end of the AAU season for the Highlander Hoops AAU girls’ basketball teams. This year there were five teams from fifth to 11th grade. The season was highlighted by the number of girls wanting to take part in an extended basketball season and the desire for getting additional practice times to work on developing their skills. Each grade had a wide range of players who are all part of the Harwood community.

This season had the largest number of girls that have ever participated, according to coach Tom Young. Coach Young and coach Rocheleau were able to offer two coaches at each level to help with development. The club, as a whole, posted a winning record for the season. The sixth- and eighth-grade teams also won the Pro City Tournament.

To top it all off, the sixth-grade team won the Vermont State Championship for Division II. The team competed at UVM over the weekend of May 4 and 5. They went 4-0 over the weekend and prevailed in the championship game with some great teamwork and determination down the stretch.

“We would like to thank all of the volunteer coaches and the players for committing to improving their game and being part of the Highlander Hoops program. I would also like to thank the parents for spending mud season traveling to the many gyms we visited throughout the season. Without all of you, our Harwood program would not be going in the direction that it is,” said Young.

Parents who would like more information on other basketball opportunities for the summer, winter or spring are asked to contact Young at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .