The Harwood cross-country trails dried out after three consecutive days of brilliant sunshine. On June 24, over two dozen runners accepted the challenge of running over the hilly and sometimes single-track terrain that comprises the Fun Run (1.7-mile) and Sky Run (4-mile) courses. Temperatures were in the high 50s, perfect for trail running.

“They will be celebrating at the Mad River Car Wash tomorrow,” said coach John Kerrigan. The DiMarios, owners of The Valley’s only car wash, swept the first three places in the 1.7-mile fun run. Zennor (15) placed first in a time of 12:20, dad, Marc, was second (13:01) and Finn, age 10, placed third in a time of 13:49. “If their service is as fast as their feet, they will be pleasing all of their customers,” said the coach.

The first females to cross the line were Jillian Rundle of Waterbury and Britta Zetterstrom of Duxbury in an identical time of 14:27. It was Rundle’s maiden voyage on the Harwood XC course. She will switch from soccer and will join Zetterstrom and others on the Harwood team for the fall season.

Kerrigan was impressed by 10-year-old Eireann McDonough of Waterbury Center. She finished the race in an impressive time of 15:16.

The Sky Run includes the first 1.7 miles of the Fun Run course and an extra 2.3 miles. There is a one-quarter VK (vertical kilometer) and a long run on the ridge of Mt. Harwood. It is a miniature version of the International Skyrunning courses that the U.S. team will run in Italy this summer, said Kerrigan, who also coaches the USA junior sky running team. It is a challenging course!

Winter Haberle (16) of Waitsfield won the Sky Run in impressive time of 37:10. The first female runner was Caelyn McDonough (15) of Waterbury Center.

Harwood Fun Runs take place every Monday at 6 p.m. Kids 12 and under run free of charge. There is a small entry fee for adults. Runners have the choice of the Kids Half Mile for ages 12 and under, the Fun Run, 1.7 miles, or the Sky Run, 4 miles. Money raised will be used to support the Harwood XC team’s trip to Belfast, Maine, in October.