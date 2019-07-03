Countdown for the Mad Marathon weekend

Mad Marathon runners, their families, friends and support crews are arriving in the Mad River Valley, not only to enjoy this year’s marathon on July 7 but also to take part in three days of events.

The weekend launches on Friday, July 5, with registration and an Expo at race headquarters, the Waitsfield Inn, from 4 to 6 p.m. Lawson’s Finest Liquids will host a concert on the Mad River Green with The Grift, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Worthy Burger Too, Cornerstone Catering and Lake Champlain Chocolates will be on hand offering a variety of food and beverages. This free community event is family and dog friendly.

Race registration and an Expo continue Saturday, July 6, at the Waitsfield Inn from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Also at 9 a.m. is the second annual Mad Mile for youth runners ages 7 to 13 years old. The new location is on the Waits Way Path at Waitsfield Elementary School. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and all runners receive a shirt and a Mad Marathon medal.

The Kids Fun Run on Saturday, July 6, takes place on the Mad River Green. This will be the third annual Kids Mad River Rainbow Run, similar to a color run. There will be a race distance for all ages, obstacles and few surprises. All runners will receive a Mad Marathon medal as they cross the finish line along with popsicles. Parents can sign up their kids on race day beginning at 6 p.m. with the race start at 6:30 p.m. Sunglasses or goggles are recommended but not required or supplied.

Also Saturday, Mad Carbo dinners will be hosted around The Valley at Lawson’s Finest Liquids taproom, Worthy Burger Too, Rumble’s Kitchen, Castlerock Pub, Tucker Hill Inn, Hyde Away, Big Picture Theater and Cafe, American Flatbread, Localfolk Smokehouse, Sage and The Mad Taco.

Sunday morning the Mad River Green will be staged and ready for runners with the finish chute lined with banners, country flags and our now famous Barn Gantry. Medical and food tents will be ready to receive the Mad Runners as they are greeted by the sportscaster Peter Graves.

"On behalf of the Mad Marathon team, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the support of the Mad River Valley community. After nine years, I continue to be amazed. People go above and beyond in so many ways, our runners included. We are fortunate to live in this incredible part of gorgeous Vermont and this weekend we will be sharing it with runners along with their families from around the world. Coming three days after The Valley’s excellent July 4 celebrations, the Mad Marathon is yet another weekend to welcome guests and show them the meaning of small town hospitality,” said founder and race director Dori Ingalls.

While some roads will be closed on Sunday, July 7, once runners safely pass the roads reopen. Since the Mad Marathon starts at 7 a.m., roads generally begin to open at 9:45 a.m.

MAD MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES (Except for local residents) Sunday, July 8

TIMELINE:

7 to 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road, detour through Bisbee’s parking lot.

7:10 to 7:30 a.m. Main Street – between Slow Road and Bridge Street.

7:10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. Bridge Street between Main Street and Joslin Hill Road.

7:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Joslin Hill Road.

7:25 to 9:45 a.m. North Road to Carpenter’s farm.

7:35 to 9:45 a.m. Meadow Road.

7:45 to 10:15 a.m. East Road out and back section.

7:50 to 10:30 a.m. Common Road.

8:05 am 1:30 pm East Warren Road: Common Road to Joslin Hill Road.

8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. East Warren Road: Common Road to Roxbury Mountain Road.

8:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Main Street between Mad River Green south entrance and Slow Road (detour through Mad River Green south entrance, Bisbee parking lot to Slow Road).

8:25 to 11:15 a.m. Roxbury Mountain Road to Senor Road.

8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Senor Road to Fuller Hill Road.

8:35 to 11:45 a.m. Fuller Hill Road to Plunkton Road.

8:40 a.m. to noon. Plunkton Road to Brook Road.

8:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. East Warren Road/Roxbury Mountain Road and Brook Road/Plunkton Road.

For more information visit www.madmarathon.com.