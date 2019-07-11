Sugarbush Resort Golf Club to host golf tourney

The High Fives Foundation, a nonprofit organization, will host the seventh annual Charity Golf Tournament in Vermont on Friday, August 9, at the Sugarbush Resort Golf Club.

"Our community in Vermont continues to spread with the opportunity to have the seventh annual High Fives Golf Tournament at Sugarbush this year," says Vermont native and High Fives CEO Roy Tuscany. "This is so exciting to have this venue hosting this fundraiser for the foundation. Thank you, Sugarbush."

Following the 9 a.m. registration, the day’s events will kick off a “Break the Glass” competition sponsored by Elevation Physical Therapy where golfers will attempt to shatter a pane of glass by hitting golf balls at it from a challenging distance.

At 11 a.m., the 32 teams will load their carts, make their way to the course and compete for prizes. Along with best team prizes, throughout the day there are an array of on-course challenges like the Ski Boot Longest Drive, Baseball Bat Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin and the Air Cannon Drive. Everyone has a chance to win.

"We’re excited to have this event return to Sugarbush" said John Bleh, public relations manager at Sugarbush Resort. "The High Fives Fat Ski-a-Thon in the winter is not only one of our most fun events, but it’s for a great cause. It’s great to carry that energy over into the summer."

After the golf tournament, a gathering with heavy apps, drinks and awards will be hosted, with dancing to music from DJ Professor.

To register a team, visit vtgolf.highfivesfoundation.org. All proceeds go to the High Fives Foundation, which focuses on preventing life-changing injuries and provides resources and hope if they happen.

The event is sponsored by GoPro, Vermont North Ski Shop and Kingsbury Companies. In conjunction with the presenting sponsors, High Fives Foundation is excited to work with K2, Smith, Head, Racestock Sports, Sierra Nevada College, Formula Ford and Elevation PT.

To add to the fun-filled weekend, on Saturday, August 10 (the day prior to the tournament), the High Fives Foundation will work with Vermont Adaptive to host an adaptive mountain bike group ride. This event will encourage those in the adaptive community to get outside, try something new and take advantage of the beautiful Vermont backdrop.