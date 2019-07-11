Nine-year-old Arianna DeForge, riding for Mad River Valley Icelandic Horses in Warren, competed in a June 22-23 competition, winning several classes and ultimately was champion of the 11 and Under division. She was riding on the stable's mare Spönn frá Efri-Raudalæk.

Keziah Dunn won the Youth 12+ division championship riding Munkur frá Steinnesi, also owned by Mad River Valley Icelandic Horses (MRVIH). Emese Dunn rode Brynjar frá Efri-Raudalæk, owned by Fayston resident Jane O’Donnell, to win in several classes, ultimately winning the Green Horse division championship.

Icelandic horses and riders from all over the country gathered at Thor Icelandics in Claverack, New York, to compete in the seventh annual Northeast Icelandic Horse Club Open Show last month. Three judges traveled from Iceland and Germany to judge the event, which is the largest Icelandic horse competition in the Northeast.

The Warren-based stable, Mad River Valley Icelandic Horses LLC, attended with four horses and riders. All three riders were coached by MRVIH head trainer Jess Haynsworth, who also won the Open Four Gait class on her own gelding, Vigri frá Vallanesi.