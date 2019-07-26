Zach Baker chosen to referee national soccer championships

Zachary Baker, Fayston, has been selected as a referee by the U.S. Youth Soccer based on his performance at the state and regional level. He is one of 104 referees who will be officiating the games at the 2019 U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships, July 23-28 in Overland Park, Kansas. He is a graduate of Green Mountain Valley School and is currently pursuing a masters of architecture (M-Arch) degree at Roger Williams University, Bristol, RI. This is reportedly the first time a referee from Vermont has been selected as part of the final crew for the national championships.

The United States Soccer Federation is sending referee assessors to Overland Park, in addition to several U.S. Youth Soccer assessors. The referees are an integral part of the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series, and they play a key role in its success and advancement to the next level. Being invited to the national level is a great honor for these referees who are dedicated to promoting fair play and furthering their development.

Advertisement

Referees participating in the 55 U.S. Youth Soccer State Association State Cup events are considered for advancement to participate in one of the four U.S. Youth Soccer Regional Championship events. The top referees from each regional event are then considered for advancement to the national championships. Once selected to the national championships, the top referees are identified and invited to return to the event the following year.

Each summer, the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship Series crowns the boys’ and girls’ national champion in seven age groups (13U through 19U). The finals are a culmination of a yearlong series of competitions at the state and regional levels which provides approximately 185,000 players on over 10,000 teams from 55 U.S. Youth Soccer State Associations the opportunity to showcase their soccer skills against the best competition in the nation.