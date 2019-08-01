The Eastern States Cup Sugarbush Showdown series on Sunday, July 21, featured both enduro and downhill mountain bike races. The enduro race saw 174 competitors with the downhill race including 121 racers.

Sugarbush sponsored riders Steve Estabrook and Isaac Allaire podiumed in both events. Estabrook placed first in both the enduro and downhill while Allaire finished second in the enduro and third in the downhill.

Enduro:

Pro Men: 1. Steve Estabrook, 2. Isaac Allaire, 3. Adam Morse.

Pro Women: 1. Marine Lewis, 2. Sarah Howerter, 3. Kayla Morin-Blanchette.

Downhill:

Pro Men: 1. Steve Estabrook, 2. Mauricio Estrada, 3. Isaac Allaire.

Pro Women: 1. Kristin Lenart, 2. Maxine Bergeron, 3. Michaela Albanese.

For full results, visit www.easternstatescup.com/results. For more information on mountain biking at Sugarbush, visit www.sugarbush.com.