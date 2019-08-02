The 10th annual App Gap Challenge takes place this weekend on August 3, kicking off the High Peaks Cyclery Rollerski Series.

Registration is limited to the first 300 people who will ski a pursuit format, starting with skate and transitioning to classic mid-course at the parking lot of Mad River Glen, before making the push to the top. There will be day-of-race registration at Mad River Glen from 8 to 8:30 a.m. as space permits. Online registration closes on August 1 at 5 p.m. Course inspection and transition setup are immediately following completed registration from 9:25 to the 9:30 a.m. start.

The westbound lane of Route 17 will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. on the day of the race from near Localfolk Smokehouse to the top of Route 17. Delays of up to 20 minutes should be expected during that time. A pilot car will be provided to shuttle one-way traffic through the closure. Spectators and fans are encouraged to park in the Mad River Glen parking lot. Competitors include Olympians Sophie Caldwell, Simi Hamilton and Caitlin Patterson and many past and future national champion cross-country skiers.

Participants will experience a true XC mountain festival including live music and beverages donated by Lawson’s Finest Liquids featuring App Gap Saison as well as a barbecue and food provided by Mad River Glen.