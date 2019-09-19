The Harwood Union Middle School cross-country team swept the Randolph Invitational on Saturday, September 14. Both girls’ and boys’ teams were on top of the podium, and first-place finishers Julia Thurston and Tabor Greenberg also took home individual titles. The HUMS XC girls had a near perfect score of 19 and were followed by Mt. Abraham with 54 points and Randolph with 72 points. The Highlander boys won with 32 points followed by 52 points for U-32 and 74 points for Randolph.

“After an incredible amount of work by our HUMS XC hardened runners this week – the speed work, the distance and the incredible elevations they cover regardless of weather – it is truly a real pleasure that their efforts pay off with incredible performances, not just on the individual level but by the team as a whole,” said coach Lou Bevacqui.

The boys were led by Greenberg (first) with a time of 10:33 and Tony Viola (fourth), followed by Quinn Smith (10th), Gavin Clark-Viola (13th), Finnegan Kramer (21st), Cooper Rappeport (24th) and Colby Kathan (33rd).

For the Highlander girls, Thurston won the meet with a time of 11:44. McKenna Paxman (seventh), Heidi Haraldsen (ninth) and Hazel Lillis (10th) were all in the top 10. Ella Cisz (17th), Susannah Smith (22nd) and Katie Long (31st) rounded out the top seven.