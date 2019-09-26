This week in HU sports

Field hockey

Harwood 4, Montpelier 2

On September 19, the Harwood varsity field hockey team hosted Montpelier High School, a game that would result in a Highlander victory.

Goals for the Highlanders were scored by Annie Fennelly in the first half and Abby Scharges with an assist from Rachel Goodwin. Goodwin would go on to get her own goal unassisted later in the game. Abby Scharges would find the back of the net again for the fourth goal in the second half.

“Against Montpelier, the girls did a great job communicating and passing together to work the ball up the field,” said head coach Katie Alexander. Harwood had 12 shots on goal, 11 offensive corners and four goalie saves.

Harwood 2, U-32 5

Field hockey traveled to U-32 on Saturday, September 21. U-32 was able to take the lead and hold it even as Harwood tried to rally back in the last minutes of the game.

Harwood’s Annie Fennelly and Abby Scharges both scored in the last six minutes of the game, but the rally was not enough to get back in the game with the clock winding down.

“We got off to a slow start at U-32, but we picked up the pace toward the end and were able to have some offensive opportunities and score two goals,” said Alexander. Harwood had five offensive corners, three shots on goal and 12 saves on the day.

Harwood 0, North Country 1

Harwood hosted North Country on Tuesday, September 24, in a close game that ended with North Country taking the win home with them.

Harwood was unable to take advantage of the offensive corners of which they had 20. Harwood had eight shots on goal and two goalie saves.

“Against North Country, we lost 1-0. We maintained possession of the ball throughout most of the game and did a great job of bringing it up the right side of the field. There were many opportunities to score, but we were unable to finish in the circle. We will continue to work on finishing offensively at practice this week,” said Alexander.

Girls’ soccer

Harwood 1, U-32 3

Girls’ soccer traveled to U-32 on September 19 to play neighboring Raider rival. Harwood was able to notch a lone point in the game.

Emma Ravelin scored the lone Highlander goal in the first half of competition. Head coach for the team Mike Vasseur said his team played well but couldn’t sink another in the net and added that the team needs to capitalize on opportunities.

Harwood 3, Thetford 6

Coming off an away loss, Harwood traveled to Thetford on September 23 for another tough loss on the road.

Emma Ravelin and Louisa Thomsen both scored in the first half. Thomsen did not stop at one, as she scored again in the second half. Vasseur said that the team had a lot of opportunities on goal for the game. When asked how team communication and ball movement was improving, Vasseur said, “We really move the ball well as a team. It has been getting better and better as the year goes along.”

Boys’ soccer

Harwood 5, Randolph 1

Harwood hosted Randolph on September 18 for an afternoon runaway game that had the Highlanders win with no contest.

Harwood 0, U-32 0

In an away game on September 20, Harwood traveled to play against U-32 in a game that ended in a pair of goose eggs after the overtime round.

Harwood 0, Stowe 1

On the road again on Tuesday, September 24, Harwood traveled to face the Stowe Raiders in the team’s second game in a row that led to overtime. This time instead of coming out even, the Stowe Raiders were able to squeak one by Harwood for a one-zip win.