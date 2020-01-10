First-time skier program enters second decade

Sugarbush Resort’s First Timer to Life Timer Program, a learn to ski and ride program that gets first-time skiers and riders introduced to the sport, is now entering its second decade of operation.

Since its inception in the 2009-10 season, the First Timer to Life Timer Program has grown almost threefold, from 114 students in that first season to 306 graduates last season.

The three-lesson program initially included rental equipment, instruction and lift tickets with graduates rewarded with a free season pass to Sugarbush upon completion of the third lesson. In its ninth year, a partnership with Elan Skis and Rome Snowboards allowed the award of a free pair of skis or a snowboard to those who complete a fourth lesson. Since the addition of the fourth lesson, Sugarbush has given away 206 pairs of skis and 61 snowboards.

The three-lesson program costs $315 and the four-lesson program is $425. Because January is the National Ski Area Association’s Learn to Ski and Ride Month, guests can pair the program with Ski Vermont’s $49 beginner lesson, saving them $71 on the program total. Guests can also take advantage of the Fast Tracks two-lesson program, with the first and second lesson on the same day for just $165 and an option to add the third lesson for $135.

Graduates for the program have come from all backgrounds including Vermont college students from foreign countries, couples with one skier or rider needing to convert their partner and older guests with a bucket list goal of hitting the hill.

For more information on the First Timer to Life Timer Program visit www.sugarbush.com/plan/deals/first-timer-to-life-timer-program/.