Girls’ basketball

On Tuesday, January 14, Harwood girls’ basketball played Montpelier at Montpelier High School. Harwood took home the gold with a final score of 56-23. “Defense has become our staple,” said coach Tom Young. This win bumped their season record to 6-0. As for the game record, Tanum Nelson and Mia Cooper led the charge with 12 points each. Ashley Proteau scored 10 points and Emma Ravelin scored nine. Coach Young sent a message on behalf of his team: “We appreciate the support of the fans so much. Even at this game, an away game, our fans were the loudest on the court. We hope to see them at our next home game this Friday.” This Friday, Harwood will play Lake Region at home.

Boys’ basketball

On the evening of January 13, Harwood boys’ basketball took on Vergennes at Harwood Union. Harwood beat Vergennes 40-34. “Very strong defense, great communication and good ball movement were the keys to victory for the Highlanders,” said coach Jay Bellows. Two freshmen combined for 17 points, with Cole Hill leading the way with 11 and Cooper Olney hitting two three-pointers in the second quarter. Senior Ezra Samuel had seven, with a big basket late in the game to close it out. “Harwood showed a big effort on the boards from both Michael Fuller and Christopher James, pulling down big rebound after rebound. This was a great team victory, with strong efforts from everyone,” said Bellows.

Boys’ hockey

Harwood boys’ hockey played U-32 again on Saturday, January 11, with just about the same outcome as before. Harwood defeated them 8-0 to increase their overall record to 8-0. Skylar Platt and Finn O'Hara led the charge with a hat trick apiece. Captain Ollie Hammond and Tyson Sylvia added a goal each. Assists on the night came from Charly Seitz, Ollie Hammond, Jake Green, Skylar Platt, and Tyson Sylvia. “Connor Dalley was stellar between the pipes for the Highlanders with 20 saves,” said coach Jacob Grout. “That is Dalley's second shutout of the season.”

Girls’ hockey

Harwood girls’ hockey played the Rutland Raiders on Saturday, January 11. Harwood won 1-0, with a goal coming from Louisa Thomsen which was assisted by Nichole Pappas with five minutes left in the third period. Harwood goalie Kaylee Thayer had 16 saves under her belt. From Rutland, goalie Kristen Pariseau had 52 saves.