The fifth- and sixth-grade Harwood boys’ basketball team won first place in a recent Williamstown tournament.

Front row, left to right: Landon Mansfield, Luka Petrovic, Riley Power, Mac Lisai, Noah Mauro, Brycen Scharf. Back row, left to right: coach Jim Casey, Ryder Colgan, Nick Casey, Pete Harris, Alec Sands, James Jenni. Not pictured: David Rodgers.