Last week, the Highlanders hosted the St. Johnsbury Hilltoppers on Tuesday, January 14, before traveling to Milton on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Highlanders lost to the Hilltoppers after Lizzy Jones from SJA won the individual overall, leading her team to victory. Delana Cheney led the charge for the Highlanders coming in second place in the all-around followed by Anna Cushing (SJA) and Lynn Russell (HU). “Harwood had a strong showing on the balance beam,” said coach Tanya Cheney. Jones (SJA) won the event, but was closely followed by Cheney (HU) in second. Alyson Bryant (HU) came in third. The Hilltoppers finished the night with a 128.15 in the team event. Harwood had their highest score of the season with a 119.

On Thursday, January 16, the Yellow Jackets edged out the Highlanders in Milton 114.5-109.85. Delana Cheney (HU) came home in the top individual spot with a score of 30.65 followed by Alexis Drown (M) and Lynn Russell (HU). The Highlanders swept the top three spots on vault. Cheney (HU) came in first, followed by Lynn Russell (HU) and Alyson Bryant (HU). On the bars, Alexis Drown (M) came in first with a 6.95 followed by teammate Kaylee Shaw (M) and Cheney (HU). Cheney outscored the competition on balance beam with the highest score of the evening, a 9.15. Drown (M) came in second followed by Megan Fondakowski (M). “Milton is one of the few schools that doesn't offer a spring floor for competition. The Highlanders lowered the intensity of their routines in order to lessen the chance of injuries,” said coach Tanya Cheney. Kayleigh Bluto (M) came in first on the floor with a 7.75 followed by Drown (M) and Cheney (HU).