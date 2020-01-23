Sully O’Hara won his 100th career wrestling match and took third place in the 170-pound weight class at the Essex Classic Wrestling Tournament January 17 and 18. Teammate Will Rush placed sixth in the 99-pound weight class in this tournament which hosts wrestlers from many New England states as well as Vermont. Coach Casey Moulton stated, “I am excited to see all wrestlers on the Harwood team continually improve throughout the season and wrestle whistle to whistle – leaving it all on the mat.” The next Harwood wrestling match is a dual in Middlebury January 22 and then the team travels to the Vergennes Tournament this weekend on January 25.