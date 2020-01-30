The Harwood girls’ basketball team beat Middlebury last Monday night, January 27. The final score was 53-20 for the Highlanders. “We focused on our defense, after coming off two losses. We regained full strength roster-wise; two strong players had been out with injuries,” said coach Tom Young. Last week, Harwood lost to U-32 with a score of 31-34 and lost to Lyndon 40-42. On Monday against Middlebury, however, the Highlanders started off strong, gaining a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. Mia Copper scored the most for Harwood during the game with a total of 15 points, followed by Ashley Proteau with 13, Tanum Nelson with 12 and Emma Revelin with seven. “Ashlyn Carst and Ella Gannon played great defense,” Young added. The Harwood girls’ basketball team is currently ranked third in the state for Division 2 basketball.