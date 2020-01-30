On Friday night the Harwood Highlanders hosted the Middlebury Tigers. The Highlanders wore pink leotards as part of the school’s beat cancer events. In addition to raising funds for the cause, the Highlanders came home with their first team win of the season. Harwood beat Middlebury 109.75-99.4.

Delana Cheney won three individual events. Overall, the Highlanders dominated the beam event, taking the top three spots. Cheney won the event with a score of 8.8 followed by Emily Bryant and Lynn Russell. On the floor, Cheney edged out Russell out of first place with a score of 8.85. Cheney was first in the all-around, followed by Emily Bryant.