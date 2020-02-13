HU girls' hockey defeats Burr & Burton

On Saturday, February 8, the Harwood girls’ hockey team beat the Burr & Burton Academy girls’ hockey team in a 4-0 victory. While Burr & Burton Academy goalie Lora Herzog had 40 saves in the game, the team was no match for the Highlanders, who quickly racked up goals over their opponents. Harwood got ahead in the first period, with one goal scored by Clara Griffin (assisted by Sarah Garvin and Nichole Pappas) and another scored by Olivia Kaplan, assisted by Clara Griffin. In the second period, Louisa Thomsen scored, assisted by Clara Griffin and Eva Joslin. In the third period, Louisa Thomsen scored again, this time with an assist from Hailey Brickey. Harwood goalie Kaylee Thayer had 14 saves in the game.