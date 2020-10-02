Girl soccer players of all ages are being called to join the Harwood Union High School (HUHS) girls’ varsity soccer team for a day of soccer fun on Sunday, October 4, at Mad River Park in Waitsfield. “We invited all the girl soccer players from Waterbury and The Valley to come together,” said Mike Vasseur, varsity girls’ soccer coach.

The event is called the Mary Harris Girls Youth Day, named after Harwood varsity soccer star Mary Harris, who died in the wrong-way car crash that killed five teenagers in October, 2016.

While there is no fee to participate in the event, those who want to buy a second T-shirt in addition to the free one they will get on October 4 can purchase a shirt online. Proceeds will go to a charity selected by Harris’ parents.

“This is an important tradition for our soccer community, and this sharing of fun and kindness is needed more than ever this year,” said Vasseur.

Those who show up can expect to participate in over an hour fun, shooting, passing and dribbling drills designed by the varsity girls’ team. Last year at the Mary Harris Girls Youth Day, over 200 kids could be seen chasing the varsity and JV soccer girls around the field for candy.

This year, games will be just as fun as before, but extra precautions will be taken to keep everybody safe. Masks will be required. Drills will be designed according to social distancing protocols. Extra time will be allowed between each session to allow spacing and time for one group to exit before another group arrives.

Preschoolers, kindergarteners and first- and second-graders are welcome to join early on Sunday morning from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders will follow in a time slot from 10:45 a.m. to12:15 p.m. Finally, seventh- and eighth-graders have a slot from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m.

“This event has only gotten bigger and better throughout the years. Some girls volunteered for the whole day. Everyone wants to make it as much fun for the kids as possible,” said Vasseur.

“There is no sign up. Just come, get a training, have a good time, get a T-shirt,” he added. “It’s a really cool, fun event by kids, for kids.”