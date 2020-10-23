On October 16, the Harwood girls’ varsity field hockey team beat Spaulding with a final score of 1-0. Harwood’s Rachel Goodwin scored with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the rainy game with assists by Maggie Aiken and Chloe Joslin. In the goal for Harwood was Kaylee Cameron who had 15 saves. Also playing defense for Harwood was Allie Brooks who had two saves. “The team played well as a unit,” said coach Sophie Tretiak. “Charlotte Cook played mid and defense for us and had a strong game and helped to control the tempo.”

On Monday, October 19, the girls played Milton. Harwood won 5-0. Milton had three offensive penalty corners and 21 saves in the goal. Harwood had 13 offensive corners and three saves in the goal by Harwood’s Grace Heller.

The first to score for Harwood was Maeve Dewey who scored with one minute remaining in the first quarter. She was assisted by Gwyneth Clough. Amy Cook was the next to score with 13 minutes remaining in the second quarter. It was the first varsity goal of her field hockey career. Third to score was Rachel Goodwin who scored with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter. The fourth goal came from Charlotte Cook, who scored with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter off of a penalty corner. Finally, Rachel Goodwin scored again, her second goal of the game coming nine minutes before the end of the third quarter.

“The team worked well together today; they had strong passing and communication,” said Tretiak. “We are looking forward to the postseason after a short regular season!”