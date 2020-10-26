Harwood girls dominate

On Tuesday, October 20, the Harwood boys’ and girls’ XC teams traveled to Chittenden County for only their third meet of the COVID-19-shortened season.

Harwood boys defeated a strong Essex team by a score of 31 to 33 host Rice scored 71.

Harwood placed seven boys in the top 11. Carlton Cummiskey led Harwood runners with a third-place finish, despite having gone almost ¼-mile off course. Luke Groom placed fourth, Rye McCurtain, sixth, Tyler Silveria, seventh, Vincent Spina, 11th, and Ebbe Lillis, 12th, had strong races considering they also made a wrong turn.

Harwood girls placed 10 girls in the top 11 easily defeating host Rice and neighboring Colchester. Ava Thurston broke 19:00 minutes for the first time this year. Ava was in a close race with pre-race favorite Emily Bloom of Rice. Ava surged away from Emily the last 1/4 mile. After Ava was little sister Julia Thurston, third, followed by Britta Zetterstrom, fourth, Charlie Flint, fifth, McKenna Paxman, sixth, Caelyn McDonough, seventh, Anlu Thamm, eighth, Masie Frank, ninth, Hazel Lillis,10th, and Mackenzie Greenberg, 11th.

“This was a breakout race for McKenna. She has been nursing an injury all season. She finished as a strong fifth runner for us today,” said veteran coach John Kerrigan

October 23 at Millstone Trails - Websterville

Harwood boys nip Spaulding

Harwood girls’ score rare shutout

On Thursday, October 23, the Harwood cross-country team traveled to the Granite City of Barre to run on the trails of Millstone. The terrain was much different than the level terrain of the Rice course.

Several of the Harwood boys were a little tired from the race on Tuesday and from hiking up and biking down Sugarbush on Wednesday. Despite their fatigue, they scored an upset victory over host Spaulding. Carlton Cummiskey led the Harwood runners with a second-place finish. Ebbe Lillis and Vinnie Spina managed to stay on course this race and had impressive fourth- and fifth-place finishes, respectively. Luke Groom finished strong in seventh place despite the wobbly legs from the Sugarbush climb. Harwood packed places 12 to 14 -- Rye MacCurtain, 12th, Tyler Silveria, 13th, and Mason Berry, 14th, sealed the one-point victory for Harwood

Harwood girls dominated the first seven places: Ava Thurston, first, Julia Thurston, second, Britta Zetterstrom, third, Charlie Flint, fourth, McKenna Paxman, fifth, Caelyn McDonough, sixth, and Anlu Thamm, seventh. In XC it is called a shutout when a team’s top seven runners beat all individuals from other teams. Coach Kerrigan also received outstanding performances from Hazel Lillis, ninth, Mackenzie Greenberg, 10th , Jill Rundle, 13th, and Aliza Levey, 14th.

‘It was a solid effort for both teams. We showed that we could still be a little tired going into a race and perform well,” said Kerrigan

The next event for Harwood cross-country is the Vermont Division 2 championships to be held at Thetford on Saturday, October 31.