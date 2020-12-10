Sugarbush opened on December 9 at Lincoln Peak for limited hours of noon to 4 p.m. with terrain off Super Bravo, Heaven’s Gate and Valley House. Snowmaking continues on Snowball, Spring Fling and Downspout at Lincoln Peak and Elbow, Rim Run and Which Way at Mt. Ellen. Mt. Ellen opens December 18. Uphill travel, including hiking and skinning, is currently not permitted at both Lincoln Peak and Mt. Ellen. Lincoln Peak opens for the season with regular hours today, December 10.

Mad River Glen is opening Saturday, December 12, for shareholders and passholders with lift service from the Practice Slope from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The. Mountain will close midweek and reopen the following weekend.

Both mountains are operating under COVID-19 protocols, require attestations, masks, social distancing and other precautions. Visit www.madriverglen.com and www.sugarbush.com for particulars.