The weather forecast – which calls for rain on Christmas Day and possibly on Christmas Eve may impact ski area operations this week. At Sugarbush, reservations are lower than what would historically be expected, but still decent, according to spokesperson John Bleh.

In terms of conditions, he said, a lot will depend on how the resort comes out the other side of this rain/warm-up over next few days.

“Our focus then will be to make sure the current terrain is in good shape (so we may focus snowmaking there) and then move on to expand additional beginner/intermediate terrain heading into the holidays,” he said.

At Mad River Glen, spokesperson Ry Young said the plan for this week is to open for skiing Wednesday, December 23, and tomorrow, Thursday, December 24, and shut down for Christmas day to allow employees to spend time with their families. The resort will reopen for the weekend.

“Also, worth mentioning, we will be selling four-packs of Lawson's Finest Liquids "Still Single" IPA from the pub Wednesday and Thursday. Our outdoor Snack Shack has arrived and should be ready for the weekend serving food and drink right in the base area,” Young said.