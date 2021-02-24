On February 23, the Harwood varsity boys’ basketball team beat Stowe 63-53.

"Harwood played tough and won towards the end with great foul shooting to close out," said coach Jay Bellows. "As Stowe tried to climb back into the game with fouls and hitting threes, the Harwood boys were able to make 19 of 26 foul shots to help close it out."

Younger team members made great strides in the shootout with sophomore Cooper Olney hitting six of eight points, freshman Tobey Bellows hitting five of six points and sophomore Cole Hill making three of four points from the line.

As for scoring during the game, Olney earned the team 13 points, Bellows got 11 and Christopher James and Sawyer Simmons got nine each. Isaiah Washington also had a good night, with 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The boys’ next game will be at home on Friday, February 26, against Missisquoi.