On February 20, the Harwood girls’ varsity hockey team played the Rutland Ravens and won with a final score of 5-4, coming back from a four-goal deficit to secure their first win of the season. In the final period, Harwood’s Louisa Thomsen scored the game-winning goal, assisted by Hailey Brickey. However, this wasn’t Thomsen’s only goal. Three of Harwood’s goals came from Thomsen’s hat trick, while Brickey scored the other two. Harwood’s Clara Griffin made one assist for the Highlanders. In the goal for Harwood, Jordan Hunter made 35 saves.

From Rutland, Elizabeth Cooley, Sydney Wood, Addison Hubert and Alyssa Kennedy scored the Raven’s first-period goals. Rutland goalie Arrika Patorti made 28 saves for the Ravens.

As The Valley Reporter goes to press on Wednesday, February 24, the Harwood girls will play defending Division II champ Spaulding at 5:30 p.m.

Harwood boys’ hockey team bests Hartford with 5-0 win

On February 20, Harwood varsity boys’ hockey player Skylar Platt scored his 100th career point with a short-handed goal which propelled the Highlanders to a 5-0 victory over Hartford. Platt scored three goals for Harwood that night, two in the second quarter and one in the third, while Harwood’s Finn O’Hara scored the other two, in the first and second quarter.

“The boys did everything we asked of them this game and we couldn’t have been happier with the score as well as the minimal penalty minutes,” said coach Shawn Thompson. “Penalties were an issue in our season opener on Wednesday and we stressed our expectations that it would not be an issue moving forward after the first game at U-32.”

Thompson said the boys are looking to continue their momentum into the next game, which will be a rematch of the state championship from last season with Milton at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24, as The Valley Reporter goes to press.

Regarding Platt’s 100th point, Thompson said, “We couldn’t be more happy for him to reach that milestone.”

Harwood girls’ alpine team wins second place in six-school race, boys place sixth

On February 22, the Harwood varsity alpine ski team hosted a slalom race at Mad River Glen against South Burlington, U-32, Saint Johnsbury, Champlain Valley Union High School and Stowe. The Harwood girls came in second place overall, and the Harwood boys came in sixth place. CVU came in first overall for both girls’ and boys’ races. Alanya Morelli was Harwood’s fastest girls’ skier, crossing the finish line at 36.53 seconds for her first run and 39.15 seconds for her second run, winning fifth place in the girls’ race. Teddy Archer was the fastest skier for Harwood in the boys’ race, crossing the finish line at 41.49 second on his first run and 39.88 seconds on his second run, coming in 21st place overall.