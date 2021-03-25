At both Sugarbush and Mad River Glen, there are a few tentative pandemic-friendly events to look forward to. At Sugarbush, the next big event will likely be the Brew-Grass Festival in June, which will happen just in time for the majority of Vermont adults to have access to a coronavirus vaccine.

Sugarbush communications director John Bleh said the resort is still undecided about hosting pond skimming. “We’re considering what it would take to operate pond skimming this spring, but we’re wary of how to control spectators on the hill,” said Bleh.

At Mad River Glen (MRG), the spring event schedule is also looking pretty lean. “We're looking at possibly the last few days of ski operations for the season,” said Mad River Glen marketing and events manager Ry Young.

MRG’s Kandahar Mountain Race is tentatively scheduled for this weekend. “It’s TBD if we can pull it off. It’s likely we won't make that call until the day before,” said Young.

However, there is something else that Young and other MRG staff are looking forward to. “Looking ahead on the calendar, we’re excited to reopen Stark's Pub this summer beginning on Memorial Day weekend,” said Young.