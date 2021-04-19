Lou Bevacqui and his assistant coach Brian Wagner are offering a two-week summer camp for middle schoolers -- the Adventure Running Challenges or ARC for short.

Bevacqui and Wagner’s two-week ARC is a draw for area youth, who often come for two years and then return to help the younger kids, once they get to high school. Bevacqui is known in the Harwood community and has coached middle school teams in the state. His program draws students of all abilities and interests.

Held in July each year, the ARC culminates with a race for camp participants and, as Bevacqui said, “their families, siblings, friends, friends of friends (that neighbor that is always talking about the races he or she does or wish they could do) basically anyone that wants a fun challenge to come out and run the course with our incredible athletes.”

Camp participants have a slight edge over the competition as they experienced the challenges offered during the race, (though Bevacqui and Wagner are known for throwing in a surprise challenge too).

The ARC Camp dates this year are July 5 to July 15, 9 to 11 a.m. The ARC Challenge Race will be July 16 from 9 to 11 a.m.

For more information send inquiries to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .