SOFTBALL

This week the Harwood girls’ varsity softball team beat Northfield in a landslide 26-5 victory.

Harwood freshman Jordan Hunter made her varsity debut on the mound, and junior teammate Lauren Van Schaick pitched for the first time ever in a competitive game.

Hunter threw the first three innings. She threw four strikeouts, allowed five hits and issued three walks. Teammate Lauren Van Schaick struck out one batter, gave up four hits and issued one walk during the final two innings.

Harwood scored one run in the first inning and four in the second. The Northfield Marauders issued seven walks during the third inning, which the Highlanders took advantage of by scoring nine runs.

Harwood’s Ashley Proteau hit an inside-the-park home run in the fourth inning.

Harwood will host Lake Region at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Northfield will travel to play Randolph the same day.

“I’m super proud of the team,” said Harwood coach Kevin Van Schaick. “I expected more walks and passed balls and stolen bases and unearned runs. But we held that pretty tight, and (Northfield) had that problem more than we did. It was a big confidence booster and they did an awesome job.”

While girls’ softball had the most riveting win of the week, many other Harwood teams had game scores worth noting as well.

BASEBALL

This week, the Harwood boys’ varsity baseball team played North Country and won with a final score of 7-4.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

On the Harwood varsity girls’ lacrosse team, Harwood players Charlotte Cook, Maggie Aiken and Aliza Jernigan scored Harwood’s three goals in a brutal game that ended in a 19-3 loss against Hartford.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

When the Harwood varsity boys’ lacrosse team played Hartford on April 26, things went a little differently. The boys beat Hartford 13-4.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

The Harwood girls’ varsity tennis team had a close loss against Mount Mansfield this week with a final score of 4-3 for Mount Mansfield.

BOYS’ TENNIS

The Harwood boys’ varsity tennis team had an even harder battle against Mount Mansfield, losing 7-0 to Mount Mansfield this week.