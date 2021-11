Congratulations to both Harwood boys' and girls' on their wins Saturday, Oct. 30 securing spots in the semi-finals.

In the morning match Harwood boys' won 4-1 over GMVS and then in the afternoon Harwood girls' won 2-0 over Middlebury.

Both teams move on to the D2 semi-finals.

HU Boys' semi-final vs. Montpelier is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2 . 3 p.m. @Harwood.

HU Girls' semi-final vs. Rice is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 3. 3 p.m. @ Harwood.

All photos: Jeff Knight