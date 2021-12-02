After a weather delay, Sugarbush Resort opened its trails last Wednesday, November 24, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. While conditions were variable, there was a few inches of fresh snow and eager skiers and snowboarders hit the trails. Over the weekend, Lincoln Peak opened trails Jester, Organ Grinder, and Spring Fling.

Advertisement

“The winter stoke is alive and well, and it was great to see all the smiling faces here this past weekend,” said Sugarbush public relations and communications manager John Bleh. “The recent snow, coupled with our first open weekend, provided us with some good turnout for this early in the season. Our snowmaking team is now focused on opening additional trails for the weekend, particularly beginner terrain.”

Sugarbush’s Mt. Ellen will open in December, as will nearby Mad River Glen.