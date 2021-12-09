As student athletes enter the third winter impacted by COVID-19, the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD) has released its guidelines for winter sports in accordance with the Vermont Principals Association’s recommendations. Last year, spectators were not permitted at indoor sporting events. This year, they will be allowed with restrictions.

The guidance says that all student athletes, coaches and spectators must wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, with exceptions for indoor track athletes (though they must remain socially distant) and sports that involve inversion, such as wrestling, gymnastics, cheer and dance.

Spectators are required to remain socially distanced from other spectators outside of their households. There will be signs designating seating areas to assist with contact tracing. The district will not document seating; it is incumbent upon spectators to note what section they’re in and disclose that information if determined COVID-positive.

The guidance, which can be found at huusd.org, says” “Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 who attended an HUUSD-organized event during their infectious period (two days prior to COVID test if asymptomatic and two days prior to start of symptoms if symptomatic) is asked to contact our district COVID coordinator, Allison Conyers, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 583-8027.”

The district’s website says “Given the dynamic nature of this pandemic, these expectations are subject to change based on rates of community transmission, state and federal guidance and other unforeseen factors.”

Winter sports are already underway with basketball scrimmages happening over the weekend and this week. The basketball scrimmages were closed to spectators, as they were considered practices. Spectators will be allowed at official games.

Boys’ and girls’ hockey games kick off December 11. The wrestling team’s first match will take place December 13 and boys’ and girls’ official basketball games begin on December 14. See harwoodhighlanders.com for the schedule.

December Harwood Sports Schedule

Saturday, Dec 11

Wrestling at JV/MS Tournament, Otter Valley TBD

Girls’ Ice Hockey at Brattleboro ...........................4:45 pm

Boys’ Ice Hockey at Middlebury............................7 pm

Tuesday, Dec 14

JV Boys’ Basketball at Colchester..................... 5:30 pm

JV Girls’ Basketball vs. Montpelier.................... 5:30 pm

Varsity Boys’ Basketball at Colchester............. 7:00pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball at Montpelier...............7:00 pm

Wednesday, Dec 15

HS Nordic Skiing at Craftsbury (Skate)............... TBD

Girls’ Ice Hockey at Rice........................................5:10 pm

Boys’ Ice Hockey vs. Burlington........................... 5:30 pm

Thursday, Dec 16

JV Girls’ Basketball vs. S Burlington.....................5:30 pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball vs. S Burlington..............7:00pm

Friday, Dec 17

JV Boys’ Basketball vs. North Country................. 5:30 pm

Varsity Boys’ Basketball vs. North Country.......... 7:00 pm

Saturday, Dec 18

Wrestling at JV/MS Tournament (Essex)................9:45 am

Girls’ Ice Hockey vs. Woodstock........................... 3:00 pm

Monday, Dec 20

Girls’ Ice Hockey vs. Stowe.................................... 5:00 pm

Boys’ Ice Hockey vs. U-32.......................................7:15 pm

Tuesday, Dec 21

JV Girls’ Basketball vs. Missisquoi........................ 5:30 pm

Wrestling at CVU......................................................6:00 pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball vs. Missisquoi.................7:00 pm

Wednesday, Dec 22

HS/MS Nordic Skiing at Harwood (Skate)...........TBD

Boys’ Ice Hockey at St. Johnsbury...................... 6:00 pm

Gymnastics at Milton (w/middle school)............ 6:00 pm

Thursday, Dec 23

JV Boys’ Basketball at Spaulding....................... 5:30 pm

JV Girls’ Basketball at Colchester....................... 5:30 pm

Varsity Boys’ Basketball at Spaulding................ 7:00 pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball at Colchester............... 7:00 pm

Monday, Dec 27

Boys’ Ice Hockey at Spaulding.......................... 5:00 pm

Tuesday, Dec 28

Girls’ Ice Hockey at Burr & Burton.....................1:00 pm

JV Girls’ Basketball vs. U-32.............................. 5:30 pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball vs. U-32....................... 7:00pm

Wednesday, Dec 29

Wrestling at Hubie Wagner Tournament,

Middlebury.......................................................... TBD

Girls’ Ice Hockey at Middlebury........................5:00 pm

Boys’ Ice Hockey vs. Northfield....................... 5:30 pm

Thursday, Dec 30

Gymnastics at Middlebury (MS)...................... 5:00 pm

JV Girls’ Basketball at Lamoille.......................5:30 pm

Varsity Girls’ Basketball at Lamoille................7:00 pm