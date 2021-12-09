The Mad River Valley Recreation District (MRVRD), funded by the towns of Fayston, Waitsfield and Warren, is holding its annual public budget hearing on Tuesday, December 14, via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89677491074?pwd=RnlncEtBQ0NPaXRUdGRwMzFqRDBlQT09 and in-person at General Wait House. With an increase in outdoor activity and demand for recreational programs in 2021, MRVRD is planning for a busy 2022 according to spokesperson Laura Arnesen.

The budget discussion will take place at approximately 7:30 p.m. (a few other topics precede the budget discussion). To see the 2022 proposed budget go to: http://www.mrvrd.org/2021/12/07/2022-mrvrd-proposed-budget/

For this year’s grant program, the MRVRD received 14 applications seeking more than $80,000 in funding. In late January 2022, the MRVRD will announce the grant awards which will support recreational programming and facilities in the Mad River Valley. In addition to operating the grant program, the MRVRD manages the Mad River Park Recreational Fields in consultation with a committee representing youth sports and the town of Moretown and directs approximately $8,500 of its funding annually for maintenance, mowing and management. Mike Nucci, who was instrumental in raising the funds for Mad River Park and managing it for four years, recently stepped down as the chair of Mad River Park Recreational Fields committee. Shevonne Travers is the new chair and serving on the committee are: Steve Haskell, Dan Sullivan, John Stokes, Sam Rosenberg and Matt Lillard. The district’s board has been researching and considering enhancements to Mad River Park, including a possible investment in a well and irrigation system in the next few years, Arnesen explained.

This year, the MRVRD reports expanded community access to Mad River Park by allowing for winter use of the recreational fields. Half of the parking lot on Airport Road will be plowed and Mad River Ridge Runners have volunteered to help with grooming of an oval.

"Please remember these important park rules so that we can be good neighbors to the families and businesses surrounding the Park: no dogs, pack-in-pack-out all trash, hours are sunrise to sunset and no golfing (no joke). Respect and enjoy this community resource safely," Arnesen said.

To learn more about the MRVRD or with questions visit mrvrd.org or contact Arnesen, MRVRD executive director, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .