The Stark Mountain Foundation (SMF) will be sponsoring the fourth annual StorySki at Mad River Glen ski area on Saturday, February 26, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There will also be a raffle coinciding with the StorySki.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the event at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=7sgn5o8ab&oeidk=a07ej0tmjy3593fe966. The event is free, but a lift ticket is required. Check-in begins at 10.30 a.m. at the Kent Thomas Nature Center.

The StorySki event is designed for skiers ages 3 to 10 and will take place on Ben’s Glade, beginning at the Kent Thomas Nature Center. The StorySki panels will be in place at Mad River Glen from February 19 through March 5 and can be enjoyed by all ages.

The StorySki is based on the idea of the StoryWalk, a project that originated in Montpelier at the Kellogg-Hubbard library and has spread throughout the world. Laminated pages from a children's book are installed along an outdoor path. As readers stroll down the trail, they're directed to the next page in the story. It was created as a way for children to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

The StorySki will feature “After the Snowfall,” a picture book by Richard Lo and published by Muddy Boots. This year the Stark Mountain Foundation will be holding a raffle in conjunction with the StorySki. Five prizes have been donated by local businesses, such as the Mad River Taste Place, The Collection, Bridgeside Books, as well as SMF.

Raffle tickets went on sale Friday, February 11. The winners will be drawn on Sunday, February 27.

Purchase tickets at http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=7sgn5o8ab&oeidk=a07ej0tmjy3593fe966

Learn more at www.starkmountain.org