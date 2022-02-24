The Harwood Union High School girls’ basketball team’s season ended on Tuesday with a tough 43-39 loss to Middlebury. The Harwood team concluded the season with a 11-10 record. Coach Tommy Young wrote on Facebook, “I was proud of the team for not quitting after losing a senior captain in the first quarter. We will be back next year and will be better. With only two seniors, hopefully, we will be wiser and use this experience to push us to the next step. Congrats to Middlebury and a huge shout out to our fans. We appreciate your support.”

The boys’ basketball team handily beat Lake Region 80-39 earlier this week. Tobey Bellows, Parker Davey and Zach Smith each scored 16 points for Harwood.

The Harwood boys’ hockey team dominated Northfield 7-1 on Monday with goals by Michael Clark and Tyson Sylvia, two goals by Jacob Green and a hattrick by Pacie McGrath. “The team played well tonight, and we were able to keep pressure on for most of the game,” coach Shawn Thompson said. “We had a big night out of Pacie McGrath with a hattrick. The boys were making good decisions with the puck and played great team defense. We will look to build our momentum against Stowe in the final regular season matchup on Wednesday.”

Over the weekend, the Harwood team defeated Missisquoi Valley Union 4-1. “We wore special jerseys for this game and celebrated the Mahana Magic foundation for our awareness game,” Thompson said. “We came out hard, but it took a while to get on the scoreboard. Missisquoi’s goaltender played an excellent game … Missisquoi put on a lot more pressure in the third and our goaltender, Teighen, came up huge on multiple scoring chances to deny them the opportunity to get back in the game … I was very happy with the effort out of the boys in this game.”