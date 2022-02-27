This year’s running of the annual Chez Henri Cup is about the 30th, according to Chez Henri co-owner Bernard Perrilat. The March 5 event is a fundraiser for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, but that is fairly recent, he said.

The race was originally known as the Georges Duboeuf race and featured discounted wines at Chez Henri in Sugarbush Village. Over the years it evolved, Perrilat said. and became a fundraiser first for the Mad River Valley Health Center and then five years ago, for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice (CVHHH). The race takes place at Lincoln Peak.

This is the second year that COVID will impact the race. Typically, the registration takes place at Chez Henri the night before the race and awards are presented after the race at the restaurant. In a typical year, there are about 50 racers, plus those who show up to cheer them on and those who buy raffle tickets and show up after the race at Chez Henri.

CVHHH director of community relations and development Kim Farnham said the home health care agency that serves the Mad River Valley towns and Central Vermont was excited to take over the race and help Perillat and his partner Henri Borel continue to run the event.

“It’s a wonderful way for us to get more involved in the Mad River Valley and it made sense for us to take it over and strengthen and further the relationship we have with the businesses and community in The Valley,” she said.

The raffle showcases local businesses which donate a variety of prizes including rooms at local inns, ski boots, ski passes, weekend get-aways, restaurant meals and more. Farnham said there are over 40 items donated for this year’s raffle.

She also said that the 2020 running of the race had to be canceled, ironically, due to a major snowstorm which meant no Friday night fondue and sign-up at Chez Henri and no running of the race the next day. People just could not get there, she said.

Kelly Finnegan is the CVHHH community relations and event coordinator and is working to make sure this year’s race goes off smoothly and safely, with the COVID precautions. That means masks when indoors and maintaining appropriate distances.

“Last year, we (CVHHH) weren’t a presence at the race, but this year we will be. I’ll be there the day of the race along with Dave Caterino, one of our hospice nurses,” Finnegan said.

People can visit the CVHHH website to register for the race and purchase raffle tickets. Winners will be posted on the CVHHH website (https://www.cvhhh.org/).

At the race on March 5, Lawson’s Finest, a primary sponsor, will have a tent set up offering merchandise and more, Finnegan said.