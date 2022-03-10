On Saturday, March 5, 97 junior athletes from around the country descended on Mad River Glen for the Ryan Hawks Memorial IFSA Junior National 3* sponsored by Mehuron's Supermarket and the Flyin' Ryan Hawks Foundation. Due to inclement weather forecasts for Sunday, the scheduled two-day event was cut to one day with all competitors in the 12-14 and 15-18 age categories competing on Lift Line under the Single Chair.

Junior athletes competing on the IFSA (International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association) circuit do so in order to accrue points that will hopefully earn them an invitation to the North American Championships (NORAMS). Athletes accrue points by taking their best two of three finishes in both national and regional series events. This year's NORAMS will be held at Big Sky Resort in Montana the first week in April. The next IFSA regional events will take place on Friday at Sugarbush's Mount Ellen and Sunday at Mad River Glen, March 12 and 13, the final regional event of the competitive season is scheduled for March 19 at Jay Peak.

12-14 Female

1st Lynsey Nagle -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

2nd Libby Schiffman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

3rd Madeline Liberman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

4th Rio Gladchun -- Holderness Freeski Team

5th Koiya Adii -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

12-14 Male

1st Ollie Kottke -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

2nd Reuben Campbell -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

3rd Wyatt Babic -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

4th Rex Schiffman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

5th Owen Lyster -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

15-18 Female

1st Sophia Bisbee -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

2nd Irian Adii -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

3rd Ciera Fiaschetti -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

4th Cassidy Strunk -- Carrabassett Valley Academy

5th Reese Laliberte -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

15-18 Male

1st Griffin Larson -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

2nd Luke Miele -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

3rd Nate Haviland -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team

4th Oliver Haddick -- IFSA Independent

5th Thomas White -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team

Photo credit: Bobby Kintz.