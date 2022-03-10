On Saturday, March 5, 97 junior athletes from around the country descended on Mad River Glen for the Ryan Hawks Memorial IFSA Junior National 3* sponsored by Mehuron's Supermarket and the Flyin' Ryan Hawks Foundation. Due to inclement weather forecasts for Sunday, the scheduled two-day event was cut to one day with all competitors in the 12-14 and 15-18 age categories competing on Lift Line under the Single Chair.
Junior athletes competing on the IFSA (International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association) circuit do so in order to accrue points that will hopefully earn them an invitation to the North American Championships (NORAMS). Athletes accrue points by taking their best two of three finishes in both national and regional series events. This year's NORAMS will be held at Big Sky Resort in Montana the first week in April. The next IFSA regional events will take place on Friday at Sugarbush's Mount Ellen and Sunday at Mad River Glen, March 12 and 13, the final regional event of the competitive season is scheduled for March 19 at Jay Peak.
12-14 Female
1st Lynsey Nagle -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
2nd Libby Schiffman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
3rd Madeline Liberman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
4th Rio Gladchun -- Holderness Freeski Team
5th Koiya Adii -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
12-14 Male
1st Ollie Kottke -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
2nd Reuben Campbell -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
3rd Wyatt Babic -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
4th Rex Schiffman -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
5th Owen Lyster -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
15-18 Female
1st Sophia Bisbee -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
2nd Irian Adii -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
3rd Ciera Fiaschetti -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
4th Cassidy Strunk -- Carrabassett Valley Academy
5th Reese Laliberte -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
15-18 Male
1st Griffin Larson -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
2nd Luke Miele -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
3rd Nate Haviland -- Mad River Glen Freeski Team
4th Oliver Haddick -- IFSA Independent
5th Thomas White -- Smugglers' Notch Freeski Team
Photo credit: Bobby Kintz.