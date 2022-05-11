The Moretown Recreation Committee has developed a community survey to help committee members learn more about how community. members recreate, what they value, how they recreate and what resources should be built up, protected and strengthened.

We hope to raise awareness of recreational opportunities existing in Moretown (hiking trails, bike trails, swim holes, bike skills park, tennis courts, playgrounds, pickleball. etc.) and solicit ideas for growth and improvement. Our goal is to invite input from not only Moretown but nearby communities as well," explained rec committee member Susan Werntgen.

The survey is short and paper copies are available at the Moretown town clerk's office and the Moretown Library. Here is a link to the survey.

https://tinyurl.com/3hd7mnth