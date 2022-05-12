On Saturday, the girls’ lacrosse team had another difficult loss to St. Johnsbury, 18-6. The defeat came after a 7-3 loss to GMVS on Friday. “With back-to-back games vs. two stronger teams, we are looking to see some success in our next week of games,” said coach Hillary Wheeler. “Harwood continues to hustle for every minute, just need to start finding the back of the net.” Sadie Nordle scored three goals for Harwood, while Maggie Aiken had two and Amy Cook one. Goalie Abi Leighty had 10 saves.

The Highlanders rebounded on Tuesday, defeating Lamoille 14-10. “Lamoille came out strong against us and tallied eight goals to our four in the first half,” Wheeler said. Sadie Nordle scored two goals in the first half and an additional three goals in the second half. Julia Thurston scored one in the first and another in the second. Amy Cook scored Harwood’s fourth goal late in the first half.

“Harwood turned it on in the second half and Anna Kudriavetz found the back of the net twice in a row in the first few minutes,” said Wheeler. “We kept chipping away at the four-goal deficit and didn't look back. We kept Lamoille to two goals in the second half. Abi Leighty had 18 saves. Maggie Aiken tallied two goals and Ava Thurston had one.

On Thursday, the Harwood boys’ lacrosse team faced off against Rice. “Harwood lost to Rice 13 to 4 while injuries and missing players contributed to this,” said Harwood coach Russell Beilke. “We need to go back to the drawing board and rethink and have the players refocus on the offensive side of the game, also to make sure that we stay strong defensively throughout the whole game.”

TENNIS

The boys’ and girls’ tennis teams fought hard against Middlebury on Friday. On the girls’ side, Middlebury defeated Harwood on the Highlander’s home court at Anderson Field, 3-4 overall. In singles No. 1 Livi Ambler played Scarlet Carrara with a score of 0-6, 0-6. No. 2 Ella Dice played Julia Bartlet and came out 1-6, 1-6. No. 3 Liv Sprague fell to Talia Cotroneo 1-6, 2-6. No. 4 Cierra McKay played Paige Hescook in a narrow 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 match. And No. 5 Anna Alberghini played Oni Krizo with 3-6, 6-2, 10-6. The overall singles score was Harwood 2, Middlebury 3. In doubles, Quinn Nelson and Charlie Flint played Audrey Carpenter and Caroline Nicolai with a score of 7-6, 3-6, 11-13. Addey Lilly and Cass Berry played Maeve Rochel and Sophie Mason with sets of 6-3, 1-6, 10-7. The doubles score was tied at one apiece.

The Harwood boys had a tough match against Middlebury, who defeated the Highlanders 7-0. In singles, Middlebury’s Clyde Machotra defeated Harwood’s Cole Baitz, 6-0, 6-4. Christopher Cummiskey defeated Kellan Bartlett, 6-3, 6-1. Aidan Chance defeated Artur Cantallops, 6-1, 6-0. Jackson Murray defeated Eric Dessureau, 6-0, 6-0, and Iver Anderson defeated Rohin Jordan 6-0, 6-2. In doubles, Lewis Suchonel and Brian Newton defeated River Collins and Dylan Silveira, 6-0, 6-0. Elliot Heminway and Edward Fallis defeated Colin Deschamps and Jeswin Antony, 7-6, 6-2. As senior Rohin Jordan said, "We just ran into a good team today. There was a lot of things we did well and can take back to practice, but they were solid." The defeat came on the heels of a 5-2 loss to Rice on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Harwood’s baseball team defeated Oxbow 15-12 on Tuesday. “It was good to get the win after losing two in a row,” said coach Dominic Moreno. “We did well at the plate with 11 hits, 12 RBIs and 10 walks with only three strike outs. Leading the team in hits was Matt Fiaschetti with three and Chris James and Aidan Vasseur with two each. Fiaschetti also led the team with three RBIs with Vasseur and Gabe Frankel each having two. Nic Moran started the game on the mound for us, pitching two innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five with zero walks. Gus Mosle and Matt Fiaschetti each pitched two innings, and Adyn Oshkello and Boone Maher combined to close the game out in the seventh.”