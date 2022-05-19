On May 14, Harwood’s boys’ lacrosse team celebrated its graduating seniors at a home game vs. St. Johnsbury with a 12-1 win. “It’s always bittersweet when you see the young men you coached for a number of years get ready to take the next step,” said coach Russell Beilke. “Jordan Grimaldi led the team with four goals. Evan Andrews and Tyson Sylvia had three assists apiece. Addison Dietz had 15 saves in the net. We take on our next opponent Monday, which will determine our fate for the rest of the season.”

The girls’ lacrosse team is on a winning streak with a 15-8 win over Milton on May 17, following a 14-9 win over Colchester last Friday. This week, “Sadie Nordle and Ava Thurston dominated Harwood’s draw controls,” said coach Hillary Wheeler. Anna Kudriavetz and Maggie Aiken each scored three goals, Ava Thurston had four, Sadie Nordle had two, and Libby Spina, Amy Cook, and Julia Thurston each nabbed one goal. Goalie Abi Leighty had seven saves.

TENNIS

Last week the boys’ tennis team beat North Country 4-3. In singles: North Country’s Ian Applegate defeated Harwood’s Cole Baitz in hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 sets; Max Roberts of North Country defeated Christopher Cummiskey 6-2, 6-2; Cooper Bruek of North Country beat Artur Cantallops 6-2, 6-1; Harwood’s Eric Dessureau defeated Yago Sekulits 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; and Harwood’s Nico Cambio defeated Van Reardon 6-2, 7-6 (4). In doubles Harwood’s River Collins and Dylan Silveira defeated Will Brandich and Noah Grogan 6-4, 6-4. Harwood’s second doubles team won by default (there were no more players for North Country).

“Eric Dessureau overcame the pressure to clinch the match with everyone watching!” said Harwood coach Grif Edwards. “The additions of Cole Baitz and Nico Cambio, who both come from the Spaulding district, has been terrific for team morale this year. They fit in great with the rest of the guys on the team and add new perspective in practice every day. The team showed their camaraderie with an ice bath for our doubles team after their victory!”

The girls’ tennis team made up rescheduled matches vs. U-32. “In the sweltering heat, we were able to complete the two leftover matches from April 26 versus U-32 in the 4 and 5 singles position with Harwood losing both, giving U-32 the win for that match 5-2. However, we were able to win [the other] match 4-3!” said coach Pamela Clapp. “Our record is now 2-7 and gaining momentum. Significant highlights from Friday's match include: In third singles – third-set tiebreaker by freshman Livi Ambler who remained at the net with two volleys and one overhead to finish the match defeating Jin Clayton. She added new strategies to her game and it showed. Her second [win] for the season. In second singles -- Ella Dice defeated Torah Williams in a third-set tiebreaker after losing to her earlier in the season. Ella was determined to win this and obtained her goal. And the pressure of being the last player on the court to determine the win or loss. Great job Ella! In first singles -- Cierra McKay showed that she can compete in the top slot by narrowly losing 4-6, 5-7. It could have gone either way. In fifth singles -- Livy Sprague easily obtained her fourth win of the season, proving that she can win at several levels with her consistent play. In fourth singles -- Quinn Nelson demonstrated her preference and skill at taking balls out of the air and will be a fierce contender with more practice at the net.”

BASEBALL

Last Thursday, May 12, Harwood’s baseball team lost to Montpelier, 6-7. “Chris James started on the mound for us pitching a solid five innings, striking out nine and only giving up four hits and five runs (three earned),” said coach Dominic Moreno. “Boone Maher and Jonah Hill combined for the last inning of work, giving up two runs. Leading our team hitting was Adyn Oshkello and Chris James each with two hits. Oshkello and Gus Mosle each had two RBIs. We struck out 14 times on the day which is what really hurt us in the game, along with four errors in the field. We scored two in the first and four in the fifth inning and ended that inning with a 6-3 lead but gave up four runs in the sixth.”

On the same day, Harwood’s softball team faced off against Spaulding, resulting in a 14-7 loss.