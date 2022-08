On Saturday, July 30, 97 Ultimate Frisbee players from Vermont, New Hampshire and other Northeastern states convened at Brooks Recreation Field in Warren for the Mad Hatter Ultimate Frisbee tournament. The tournament raised $1,315 for the People's Health and Wellness Clinic in Barre. The Yak It to Me! Food cart served up yak burgers and veggie wraps and helped raise some of the funds. Teams were drafted from a hat and organizer Andy McIntosh said the day was a great success. -ENF