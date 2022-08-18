Harwood XC hosted its weekly Monday night Fun Run on Monday, August 15. Runners were treated to excellent conditions. Skies were clear and temps were in the lower 60s with low humidity.

Over two dozen runners participated in a variety of races.

The kid’s fun run was a close battle between the Dabrowski twins (age 2) from Waterbury Center. Ethan nipped his identical twin brother at the finish with an impressive time of 2:45. The twin brothers hugged at the finish and continued to run around the athletic fields after they crossed the finish line. Mom, Emily ran alongside her twins and continued to chase them around when the race was over. “Their mom got a great workout; they were supercharged,” said coach John Kerrigan

The 3k race (male division) was won by Sanders Kasvinsky of South Duxbury. Sanders winning time was 18:17. Sanders’ backyard on Turner Hill has been utilized for training by past and present members of the HU XC team because of its hilly terrain.

The 3k female division was won by Olivia Lora (age 9) of Waterbury with an impressive time of 22:20. She closely followed older brother Logan (age 11) most of the race. Logan finished second overall with a time of 19:08

There were a variety of runners participating in the 5k.

Harwood alumnus Mike Griffith, class of 2000 (time of 22:29), edged present Harwood girls’ team captain Charlie Flint (22:50) Flint was followed by former multiple state champion Bruce Hyde. Hyde remains as one of only three HU runners to break 16:00 minutes in a XC 5k. He also is one of the only Vermonters to break 4:00 minutes in the mile. “Bruce still has that recognizable smooth stride. It was so nice to see Mike and Bruce come out and support the team,” said Kerrigan

Matt Dugan won the Masters Male Division in a time of 26:48

Heidi Hales won the Masters Female Division in a time of 30:10.

Harwood Fun Runs will continue until Monday, September 5.