Under Harwood’s longtime coach John Kerrigan, Harwood’s cross-country program gets underway today. Harwood girls will be striving to defend their 2021 state XC title. Harwood girls have won the Division 2 state title 10 of the last 12 years.

“Last year will be hard to top. The girls were fifth at the New England’s,” said Kerrigan who is coaching the teams for his 44th year.

“We have a great returning staff in Tom Cahalan, Jake Pitman and Andrew Reid,” he said.

“We have a very young boys’ squad but they are talented,” he added.

Harwood cross-country is arguably the most successful team in the state of Vermont across all sports with 27 state titles, he said.

